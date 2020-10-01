1/
Donna Sue Powell
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Donna Sue Powell, 77
La Grange
Donna Sue Powell passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. She was born March 16, 1943 in La Grange to the late Don Cox and Katherine Whitehouse Cox.
Left to cherish the memory of Sue are her daughters; Lauren Caldwell and LeeAnn Sheperson, and three grandchildren.
A Celebration of Sue's Life will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home & Cremation Services Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 10 am with burial to follow at Valley of Rest in La Grange.

Published in The Oldham Era from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
OCT
1
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
