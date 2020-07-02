1/1
Doris Rice Ike
1936 - 2020
Doris Rice Ike, 84
New Albany, IN
Doris Rice Ike, age 84, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at
Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.
Doris was born March 17, 1936 in La Grange, KY, to the late Duff and Lucille Bowles Rice. She was a graduate of the La Grange High School Funk Seminary, where she was the valedictorian of the class of 1953. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Columbia, Tennessee, where she lived for over thirty years prior to returning to this area with her late husband, Donald.
She is survived by her son, Dale, of Wellington, KY; daughter, Dena of Jeffersonville, IN;
sister, Lucy Rice Zartman of Fruitland Park, FL; brother, Dennis Rice of Clarksville, TN; nieces
Laura Zartman and Andrea Ehringer of Louisville, KY; nephew Bradley Zartman of Burnsville, NC; several cousins, other nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service was conducted Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery.
Donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Oldham Era from Jul. 2 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
JUL
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 1, 2020
The staff of the Louisville Palace wishes to send its heartfelt condolences to Dena and her family on the passing of our dear friend Doris Ike. Doris was a wonderful person and we feel very fortunate to have had her as one of our valued colleagues. We will remember her always with great fondness in our hearts.
June 26, 2020
My sincerest condolences Dena and Dale. I have such fond memories of time spent with Doris and Dena at my parents pool swimming and playing cards. Doris was a very special friend to my mom and I never got the opportunity to thank her for her dedication and friendship to my mom throughout the years. Peace be with you all❤.
Gretchen Brown (Kelley, Landon and Kendall)
Family of Mary and Dieter Geckler
Gretchen Brown
Friend
