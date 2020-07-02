Doris Rice Ike, 84

New Albany, IN

Doris Rice Ike, age 84, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at

Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.

Doris was born March 17, 1936 in La Grange, KY, to the late Duff and Lucille Bowles Rice. She was a graduate of the La Grange High School Funk Seminary, where she was the valedictorian of the class of 1953. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Columbia, Tennessee, where she lived for over thirty years prior to returning to this area with her late husband, Donald.

She is survived by her son, Dale, of Wellington, KY; daughter, Dena of Jeffersonville, IN;

sister, Lucy Rice Zartman of Fruitland Park, FL; brother, Dennis Rice of Clarksville, TN; nieces

Laura Zartman and Andrea Ehringer of Louisville, KY; nephew Bradley Zartman of Burnsville, NC; several cousins, other nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service was conducted Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery.

Donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Kentucky Humane Society.

Published in The Oldham Era from Jul. 2 to Jul. 9, 2020.