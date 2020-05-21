Dorothy "Dot" P. Willett Halbeib, 79
La Grange
Our beloved mother, Dorothy "Dot" P. Willett Halbleib of La Grange, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born July 30, 1940 in Stanley, Kentucky. Her late parents were Harvey and Mary Ben Willett. Dorothy was the oldest of four children, and is survived by sisters Marianna Robinson, Faye Wilkerson and brother Ben Willett.
Dorothy graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1958 and attended Brescia College. She graduated from the former St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Louisville. Her nursing career started at Our Lady of Peace Hospital mental health facility. She expanded her career by working at the Kentucky State Reformatory, KCPC in La Grange, Kentucky. She rose to the position of Supervisor in the Psychiatric Department and retired after many years.
After retirement, Dorothy enjoyed her time with family and friends. An avid gardener, she also enjoyed traveling, reading, jazz music, her cats, wine and cooking. She had a deep passion for the arts attending many local theatrical performances and art fairs. Holidays always presented an opportunity for her to tastefully decorate her home and share her hospitality with family and friends. She was a member of the Veach Historical Society, Crystal Lake Committee and various associations.
Dorothy is survived by her children, James Patrick (Lisa), Joseph Kevin (Melody) and Amy Marie Halbleib. Her grandchildren are Conor Isaacs Halbleib, Katherine Patricia Halbleib, Sean Patrick Halbleib and Jonathan Moseley and her great grandchildren, Jordan Cole Halbleib, Jayden Bryce Halbleib, Kayleigh Nicole Halbleib and Zachary Patrick Halbleib.
Her loving family and many friends will miss her fun, zest for life and bright smile.
Due to the constraints caused by the Corona Virus, a Celebration of Life gathering will be postponed until a later date, to be posted at the appropriate time.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the or the Kentucky Humane Society, Dorothy would have liked that.
Published in The Oldham Era on May 21, 2020