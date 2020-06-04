Douglas Wayne Morgan
1957 - 2020
Douglas Wayne Morgan, 62
La Grange
Douglas Wayne Morgan, 62, of La Grange, Kentucky passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.
He was born to the late Earl and Eva Corrine Morgan October 15, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Left to cherish the memory of Doug are his children; Adam Morgan, Stacy Morgan, Jackie Morgan, Tracy Morgan, Jacob Morgan and Matthew Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Doug at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home & Cremation. Services will be at 6 pm Friday, June 5, 2020 with a memorial gathering being held from 4 pm to 8 pm.
Please leave online condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
