Douglas Wayne Morgan, 62
La Grange
Douglas Wayne Morgan, 62, of La Grange, Kentucky passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.
He was born to the late Earl and Eva Corrine Morgan October 15, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Left to cherish the memory of Doug are his children; Adam Morgan, Stacy Morgan, Jackie Morgan, Tracy Morgan, Jacob Morgan and Matthew Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Doug at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home & Cremation. Services will be at 6 pm Friday, June 5, 2020 with a memorial gathering being held from 4 pm to 8 pm.
Please leave online condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.