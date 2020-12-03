Earl Edward Phipps, 86

Warsaw

Earl Edward Phipps passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. He was born to the late Edward and Alma Phipps in Compton, KY Jan. 6, 1934. Earl worked as an Inspector for GE, was a member of Southfork Christian Church, a mason and served in the US Army.

He is preceded in death by his wife; Ida Phipps and daughter; Betty Scudder. Left to cherish the memory of Earl are his children; June Kramer (Chris) and James Phipps, nine grandchildren, extended family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Glencoe Cemetery in Sparta, KY at a later date.



