Earl Stanley, 85
Smithfield
Earl Stanley, 85, of Smithfield, Kentucky passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.
He was born July 3, 1934 to the late Bennie and Myrtle Stanley in Elwood, Indiana.
Earl was the owner of Earl's Sealcoating, member of Salem Assembly of God and the Masonic Lodge of Georgetown.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Babe Stanley, Ben Stanley Jr., Carl Stanley, Buddy Stanley, Owen Stanley and Linda Smith.
Left to cherish the memory of Earl are his siblings; John Stanley (Lindy), Jim Stanley (Judy), Millie Dunaway (Rick) and Maggie Stanley, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Earl's life will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home at 11:30am with burial to follow in Georgetown Cemetery in Georgetown, Kentucky.
