Elizabeth "Libby" Johnson, 71

La Grange

Elizabeth "Libby" Johnson was born in La Grange Sept. 15, 1949, at the old Mallory Taylor Hospital. Her parents JC and Alice Mattingly precede her in death, along with her husband Elmer Joseph "Al" Johnson. Libby is survived by her five siblings, Donna Celeste Brown of Porter Corners, NY; Joe Ray Mattingly of Lebanon, TN; Valerie Sutherland of La Grange, KY; Charles 'Chucky' Mattingly of Pendleton, KY; and Mary Catherine Leanhart of Bedford, KY. Given the pandemic, the family will have a memorial service in the near future.



