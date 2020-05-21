Floyd Mack Irwin, 64
Crestwood
Floyd Mack Irwin 64, of Crestwood, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Horance and Annie Irwin; brother, Carl Irwin.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years Mary Irwin; children, Tammy Sullivan, Josh Irwin, Alix Irwin, Myra Pearson, Kaitlynn Tetric and Nicole Herbig.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 am with visitation starting at 10 am at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 706 W Jefferson St, La Grange , KY 40031.
*In compliance with state guidelines for the re-opening of funeral related services we are only allowed 30% occupancy at a time; please practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly and wear a mask to help protect yourself and others.
Published in The Oldham Era on May 21, 2020