Floyd Mack Irwin

Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY
40031
(502)-222-9497
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
Obituary
Floyd Mack Irwin, 64
Crestwood
Floyd Mack Irwin 64, of Crestwood, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Horance and Annie Irwin; brother, Carl Irwin.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years Mary Irwin; children, Tammy Sullivan, Josh Irwin, Alix Irwin, Myra Pearson, Kaitlynn Tetric and Nicole Herbig.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 am with visitation starting at 10 am at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 706 W Jefferson St, La Grange , KY 40031.

*In compliance with state guidelines for the re-opening of funeral related services we are only allowed 30% occupancy at a time; please practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly and wear a mask to help protect yourself and others.
Published in The Oldham Era on May 21, 2020
