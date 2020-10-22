Frank Pickett, 85

La Grange

Frank Pickett 85, of La Grange, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

He was a member of La Grange Christian Church and retired from Phillip Morris.

Preceding him in death were his first wife, Lela Jo; parents, Jim William and Eunice Pickett; siblings, Foster, Lester, Coby, Boyce, Ellis, Joe, Ann Austin and Ruth Moore.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Ann Brown; sons, Barry Pickett (Kathy Bridgewater) and Eric Pickett (Sherry); step daughter, Mary Margaret Sloan; grandson, Matthew Pickett; step grandsons, Logan Shields, Dee Sloan and Clay Sloan.

A graveside service was conducted Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Haven Hill Cemetery.

Memorials to La Grange Christian Church.



Published in The Oldham Era on Oct. 22, 2020.