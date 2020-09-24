Gary Dan Hay, 68
Prospect
Gary Dan Hay, of Prospect, KY, died peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Lexington July 8, 1952, Gary graduated from Bryan Station High School in 1970. After serving his time on active duty in the Army, Gary returned to Lexington, where he earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky. In 1977, he joined IBM and spent 25 years in a variety of management positions, including Business Unit Executive in IBM's Global Services group. In 2002, he went to work for Lexmark International, managing the Worldwide Services Marketing Team, retiring in December, 2017. Gary was also a lifetime Wildcats fan, the very best family vacation planner, an avid tennis player and a longtime member of Louisville Tennis Club, participating in many leagues there over the years.
Although Gary was devoted to his career and proud of his accomplishments both in the office and on the tennis court, the greatest source of joy in his life was his wife of 42 years Linda, and the family they built together. Gary was so proud of his children; son, Steven (Brandy) Hay; two daughters, Ashley (Doug) Dehner and Allison (Tregan) Roberts, as well as his six grandchildren; Abbey, Brenley, Charlotte, Jack, Mason and Hadley. He dedicated his life to filling their lives with happiness, love and wonderful memories.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Mitchell Hay and his father, Herbert Garfield Hay. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and his sister, Judy (Ron) Logan of Lexington.
A private graveside service was held in Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gary can be made to the Semper Fi Fund at 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609 Oceanside, CA, or online at https://semperfifund.org.
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home handled arrangements.