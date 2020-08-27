George Thomas Brawner, 75

Crestwood

George Thomas Brawner, 75, husband of Betty, died August 19, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born June 24, 1945 in Louisville, the son of the late Elmer and Mary Brawner. He was a Vietnam War Veteran proudly serving with the U.S. Air Force as a jet engine mechanic. George enjoyed working on cars, trucks and boats, loved Nascar and worked at Ford for 14 years before he started his charter bus company. George loved life and spending time with his family and friends. Besides his wife of 51 years, Betty, he leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Christina Leedy (Chris), sons, William (Gail) and Richard (Donna) Pauley, brothers, Bob (Carla) and Ken Brawner, grandchildren, Nicholas, Bethany, Daria, Damion, Kody, James, Matthew and Andrew, great grandchildren, Naomi, Sebashtien, Eleanor, Evelyn, Theo, Oliver, Greer, Lachlan and Jase as well as a large extended family. Services will be private.



Published in The Oldham Era from Aug. 27 to Sep. 3, 2020.