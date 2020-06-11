George William Zocklein, 80

La Grange

George William Zocklein, 80, of La Grange, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 due to COVID19 infection.

He was born to the late Leo and Loretta (Davis) Zocklein on March 24, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Left to cherish the memory of George are his wife of 38 years; Becky O'Neil Zocklein, children; Victoria Gensheimer, George Allen Zocklein, Stephen Zocklein, Sean Zocklein, Katherine Watson, Sara Jean Zocklein, William Zocklein, Loretta Zocklein and Mary Zocklein.

A private Mass will be held for George with burial to follow at Pewee Valley East Cemetery.



