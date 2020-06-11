George William Zocklein
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George William Zocklein, 80
La Grange
George William Zocklein, 80, of La Grange, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 due to COVID19 infection.
He was born to the late Leo and Loretta (Davis) Zocklein on March 24, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Left to cherish the memory of George are his wife of 38 years; Becky O'Neil Zocklein, children; Victoria Gensheimer, George Allen Zocklein, Stephen Zocklein, Sean Zocklein, Katherine Watson, Sara Jean Zocklein, William Zocklein, Loretta Zocklein and Mary Zocklein.
A private Mass will be held for George with burial to follow at Pewee Valley East Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved