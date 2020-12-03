Gladys Mae Broyles, 99

Crestwood

Gladys Mae Broyles departed from this Earthly world into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Nov. 27,2020. While her husband proudly served our country during WWII, Gladys and her friends lovingly made and sent bandages overseas. She was the longest member of Crestwood Baptist Church. Gladys worked as an accountant for the Oldham County Public Library and retired for the final time at the age of 88. After retirement, she volunteered at Baptist Hospital and the Oldham County Historical Society. She was a loving and faithful community servant. She loved playing dominos, doing crossword puzzles and going to the salon to have her hair done by her Granddaughter Katie. She would always tell her family and friends "Life is short, eat dessert first!"

Preceding her in death were her mother, Irene Cline; her husband, Ira Owen Broyles; her brother Benjamin Cline; and her grandsons Christopher Matthew Broyles and Douglas Richard Lay.

Survivors include five children, Gayle Williamson (James), Kenny Broyles (Melissa), Neil Broyles (Belinda), Steve Broyles (Ellen) and Michael Broyles (Deanna); grandchildren, Amy Abney, Timothy Broyles, Brian Williamson, Aaron Williamson, Nathan Williamson (Carrie), Katie Norris (Jason), Sara Broyles, Michelle Broyles, Amanda Jones (Daniel), Aleda Baker (Mikey), and Beth Broyles; great grandchildren, Isley Williamson, Ben Williamson, Seth Williamson, Frederick Dunn (Courtney), Ethan Abney, Taylor Broyles, Michaela Aubrey and Katelynn Broyles, Baylee Norris, Landyn and Carter Jones, Khloie and Mattilyn Baker; her beloved dog, Murphy, and a host of family and friends are left to cherish her memory.



Published in The Oldham Era on Dec. 3, 2020.