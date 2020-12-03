1/1
Grant Tucker
2008 - 2020
Grant Tucker, 12
Goshen
Grant Tucker of Goshen Kentucky passed away peacefully Nov. 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. Grant was born Nov. 17, 2008 and is survived by his parents Keith and Carre Tucker; big brother and role model Tanner Tucker; grandparents Ron and Donna Tucker and Bob and Bette Gordon; aunts Ilyse Gordon McCormick and Lori Gordon; uncles Bruce Hidaka-Gordon (Sugano), Mark Gordon (Tracy Morrison); 'aunt and uncle' Beth and Chris McBride; his adored cousins Max and Jordan McCormick, Saylor and CJ McBride, Taiki and Akira Hidaka-Gordon, Sasha Gordon and his extended family. Also surviving are so many best friends, big brothers, basketball, baseball and cross-country teammates, schoolmates, a neighborhood where he roamed daily and a community, where he brought joy and light to everyone he met. Grant, we miss you and love you.
He was a fierce competitor with a big heart, a champion for the underdog, and a driven spirit. Grant was "that boy" who was always smiling and easy to spot with his blonde (sometimes blue) curls. Anyone who encountered him once would remember him forever, as he never met a stranger. He loved so many but is loved by so many more. The world is a good deal dimmer now that Grant's bright and beautiful light is gone. May his memory be a blessing.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Grant's love and compassion, please donate to your favorite children's charity.
Grant's life was celebrated during a drive-in service Nov. 25, 2020 at St. John's Methodist Church in Prospect. Grant was laid to rest in Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville.
Published in The Oldham Era from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
