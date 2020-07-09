Grover Palmer Montgomery, 88
Pendleton
Grover Palmer Montgomery, 88, of Pendleton, KY passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Friday, July 3, 2020 at his Patton's Creek residence. He was born June 19, 1932 in Pendleton, KY to the late Charles and Anna Mae Neal Montgomery.
He is survived by survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Martha Katherine (Greenwood) Montgomery January 11, 2006.
Services for Grover will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Sligo Baptist Church, Pendleton, KY with Reverend Earl Wayne Perry officiating the services. The Ceremonial Unit of the United States Air Force will present military honors at the graveside. Burial will be in the Sligo Cemetery, Pendleton, KY. Online condolences may be made at www.ransdellfuneral.com.