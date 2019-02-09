Harold David Murray, age 85 of Smithfield, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Henry Franklin and Ada Lee (Purvis) Murray.
He is survived by his children; Elaine McClain, David Murray, Dianne James, Arthur Dale Murray and Arnold Gale Murray.
A Funeral Service was held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Noon with burial at Harrod's Creek Cemetery. Visitation was held Friday evening from 4 to 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Oldham Era on Feb. 7, 2019