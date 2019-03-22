Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Harry "Buddy" Lindley Bell, age 76 of Pewee Valley was born January 9, 1943 and passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Jones Bell of 51 years, beloved daughter Evelyn "Evie" Kelly (Michael) and adored granddaughter, Morgan Rae Kelly. He is also survived by his niece, Carrie Pitsenberger (Tommy); nephew, David Hellwig (Julie); sister in law, Vanda Bell; brother in law, Tom Pitsenberger; and his very special chosen family: Kay Ritter, Lisa, Chad, Connor and Kayli Adams.

Buddy graduated from Eastern High School in 1960. He attended the University of Kentucky and received a Bachelors Degree from Murray State University. He received his Masters Degree from the University of Louisville and his Rank I in Education from Eastern Kentucky University. He loved his profession as Teacher and Coach. Buddy taught at Oldham County Middle School and Oldham County High School, also coaching football and track. He ended his career as Director of Pupil Personnel for the Oldham County Board of Education. Buddy was also instrumental in establishing the Little League Football Program in the County. He served on the Board of Directors for the Oldham County Library and the Historical Society. He enjoyed his antique trips, all holidays, U of K football games, but his most treasured moments in life were spending time with his family.

Funeral service will be Thursday, March 21 at 11 am, Stoess Funeral Home with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 3 to 8 pm. condolences:

Harry "Buddy" Lindley Bell, age 76 of Pewee Valley was born January 9, 1943 and passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.He is survived by his wife, Janet Jones Bell of 51 years, beloved daughter Evelyn "Evie" Kelly (Michael) and adored granddaughter, Morgan Rae Kelly. He is also survived by his niece, Carrie Pitsenberger (Tommy); nephew, David Hellwig (Julie); sister in law, Vanda Bell; brother in law, Tom Pitsenberger; and his very special chosen family: Kay Ritter, Lisa, Chad, Connor and Kayli Adams.Buddy graduated from Eastern High School in 1960. He attended the University of Kentucky and received a Bachelors Degree from Murray State University. He received his Masters Degree from the University of Louisville and his Rank I in Education from Eastern Kentucky University. He loved his profession as Teacher and Coach. Buddy taught at Oldham County Middle School and Oldham County High School, also coaching football and track. He ended his career as Director of Pupil Personnel for the Oldham County Board of Education. Buddy was also instrumental in establishing the Little League Football Program in the County. He served on the Board of Directors for the Oldham County Library and the Historical Society. He enjoyed his antique trips, all holidays, U of K football games, but his most treasured moments in life were spending time with his family.Funeral service will be Thursday, March 21 at 11 am, Stoess Funeral Home with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 3 to 8 pm. condolences: www.stoessfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Stoess Funeral Home

6534 West Highway 22

Crestwood , KY 40014

(502) 241-9421 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Oldham Era on Mar. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Oldham Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close