Hazel McAllister Tucker
1931 - 2020
Hazel McAllister Tucker, 89
La Grange
Hazel McAllister Tucker, 89, of La Grange, KY passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Hazel was born in Greensburg, KY on February 7, 1931. She was married to Billy G. Tucker on June 7th, 1958. They were married 62 years. Hazel worked for International Harvester District Office as the company secretary for 23 years. She was a member of DeHaven Baptist Church for 50 years where she loved working with children and showed her love of God through teaching Sunday School, Children's director and led children's bible drills. Hazel also worked with her husband and the company business, Bill Tucker Construction Company for many years and was actively involved in the Hearing Loss Association of America KY Chapter.
Hazel is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Mary Goin McAllister; sisters, Omega McAllister (Judd), Hilda McAllister Davis, Nellie McAllister Moran, and brothers, Raymond McAllister, Richard McAllister and Jesse McAllister.
She is survived by her husband, Billy G. Tucker of La Grange, daughters, Sheila K. Lile of California; Susan Tucker Williams (Jim) of Huntersville, NC; grandchildren, Zachary and Jacob Williams (Gabby); great granddaughter, Zoey Grace Williams; sister, Allene McAllister McKinney; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 2pm Thursday, Aug. 6 at Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday beginning at 11 am until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus , 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205 or Gideons International, Camp #16070, Louisville Northeast, P.O. Box 7504, Louisville, KY 40257-0504. Condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oldham Era from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
11:00 AM
Stoess Funeral Home
AUG
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
August 4, 2020
My mom (Shirley Havens) and Hazel were good friends growing up together from living in Shivley to moving to Oldham Co. and were neighbors in both places. I'm sure that they are reunited and close in Heaven right now too. God bless your family. With loving memories. Beverly Parr.
Beverly Parr
Neighbor
August 4, 2020
Hazel was one of mom's closest friends. Now they are together again laughing and singing as they are experiencing Heaven together and seeing Jesus face to face. I remember eating watermelon and Hazel's delicious homemade desserts when we were neighbors in Shively. I remember when she and Mom traveled out to the country and located 2 lots where we eventually moved and continued being neighbors. We continued sharing meals together and the adults watched as the children (Susan, Bev, and I) put on singing shows. Sheila played the piano and sung songs. Lots of fun times. Hazel will be missed. God bless her family.
Kim Moore
Neighbor
August 4, 2020
