Hazel was one of mom's closest friends. Now they are together again laughing and singing as they are experiencing Heaven together and seeing Jesus face to face. I remember eating watermelon and Hazel's delicious homemade desserts when we were neighbors in Shively. I remember when she and Mom traveled out to the country and located 2 lots where we eventually moved and continued being neighbors. We continued sharing meals together and the adults watched as the children (Susan, Bev, and I) put on singing shows. Sheila played the piano and sung songs. Lots of fun times. Hazel will be missed. God bless her family.

Kim Moore

Neighbor