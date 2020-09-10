Helen Jean Beaver, 89
Crestwood
Mrs. Helen Jean Beaver of Crestwood returned to her Heavenly Father Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Mrs. Beaver was born in Charleston, WV Jan. 14, 1931 to the late John Eli Carver and Freddie O' Dallas Parsons Carver. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Crestwood 2nd Ward.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Freddie Ann Burnett (William "Bill" Burnett); granddaughters, Heather Brady (Bryan), Laura Jansson (Wes), Amy Jones (Nick), Allison Freeman (Clint); great- grandchildren, Rylee, Austin, Abby, Bethany, Dominic, Tanner, Zeke, Claire, Logan, Cody, Carson, Cole and Gavin; nieces, Karen Laible Newcombe, Linda Laible Falco, Anita Welcher Stringert, Vicki Beaver Wilson and Helen Faye Beaver Stowers; nephews, Andy Welcher, Carl Beaver, John Carver and Rob Laible; sister-in-law, Josephine Beaver Welcher and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Crestwood and Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Bollinger Funeral Home in Charleston, WV with burial at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus, the American Cancer Society
or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.