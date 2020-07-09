1/1
Hilda Ann Hamilton Bowles
1939 - 2020
Hilda Ann Hamilton Bowles, 80
La Grange
Hilda Ann Hamilton Bowles, 80, of La Grange, Kentucky passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.
She was born December 11, 1939 in Buckner, Kentucky to the late James O. and Birdie Baker King.
Hilda was a member of DeHaven Baptist Church and a competitive card player; playing bridge every week with her ladies. She always enjoyed taking care of herself; walking her neighborhood, water aerobics and never had a hair out of place! Hilda was a natural care taker; cooking and delivering food to individuals that needed it and sending cards of love to those she loved.
She was preceded in death by her first husband; Bruce R. Hamilton, sister; Nancy L. King and niece; Julie Dawn King.
Left to cherish the memory of Hilda are her husband: Bobby Bowles, daughters; Sandra A. Hamilton and Laura R. Hamilton, step-daughters; Virginia Snell Brown (Bob), Beverly A. Bowles, Betsy K. Maddox (William) and Bonny G. Downing, brother; James R. King (Nanette), niece; Ellen Perkins (Mike) and daughter, Sydney, nephew; Richard Lee King, and extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Hilda's Life was held on Monday, July 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Hilda's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Please leave condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oldham Era from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
