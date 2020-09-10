1/1
Iris Horstman Sherley
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iris Horstman Sherley, 81
Louisville
Iris Horstman Sherley, 81, went to be with her Heavenly Father Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Iris was a 1957 graduate of Oldham County High School. She was employed at the W.T. Grant Co. in sales and as an assistant manager, Blue Cross & Blue Shield and retired as a secretary after 27 years with Jefferson County Public Schools.
She served as president and held numerous offices within the Jefferson County Clerical Association and The Kentucky Association of Educational Office Professionals and as Southeast Director of the National Association of Educational Office Professionals. She enjoyed attending and presenting educational in-service for her role group.
Iris was also a member and deacon of Beulah Presbyterian Church, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Loyal Order of Eastern Star, Fern Creek Women's Club and The Past Presidents Leadership Council.
Iris was preceded in death by her parents, Marie Horstman and Ira Fortner; and sisters, Helen Holbrook and Irena Cundiff.
She is survived by her husband of over 61 wonderful years, Raymond; siblings, Shirley Adair, Thomas Horstman and Larry Horstman; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Her funeral was at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville with burial in Harrods Creek Cemetery, Brownsboro.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
At Funeral Home
SEP
9
Funeral
01:00 PM
At Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 9, 2020
Our hearts go out to Ray and all the family. Iris was a lovely lady and we know everyone will miss her so much. Rest in peace dear Iris. Dr. and Mrs. Stuart P. Cohen, (neighbors).
Bonnie Cohen
Neighbor
September 7, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sharon Anderson
Grandchild
September 7, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sharon Anderson
September 6, 2020
Iris was a sweet, kind woman. I’m so glad our paths crossed at Milestone Fitness Center. I’m fortunate that I was one of many whose lives she blessed.
Eileen James
September 6, 2020
I remember Iris fondly. She came to our greenhouse every spring for many years for her flowers. She was a kind lady. Sympathies to her husband and family.
Mary Beth Baumler
Acquaintance
September 6, 2020
Rest in Peace my Friend as we had known each other since our grade school & high school days at Buckner & Oldham County HS. May Your Memories Be A Blessing to All.
Joe Willis Clifton
Classmate
September 5, 2020
On behalf of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Order offers its deepest condolences and is proud of a life well lived by Colonel Sherley.

Sherry Crose, Executive Director
Sherry Crose
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved