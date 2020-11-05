Iva Dean (Walton) Brown, 83

Crestwood

Iva Dean (Walton) Brown, age 83 of Crestwood, passed away at Norton Hospital Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Daughter of the late Sarah Elizabeth (Oglesby) and Thurman Walton, Sr., Iva loved people and never met a stranger. When people got sick and down she would always bake them a pie. She loved to cook and she loved to make her pies. Iva Dean was a hard worker. She cleaned houses for 20 years, house sat for people and dog sat also before she started having her health issues. She would stay with people at night and would also baby sit. She was always finding little jobs to do and work at. She loved what she did. She would always say, "I'm a people person." She had a heart of gold, always wanting to help someone. Her get-well fix was making them a pie. She will truly be missed. Iva Dean knew where she was going and I know for sure she is at peace. She is in God's hands now. Iva Dean, may you rest in peace for eternity.

In addition to her parents, Iva Dean was preceded in death by her brother, Thurman Walton, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Schneider (Steve) of La Grange; son,

Rick Beard (Molly) of Orlando, FL; sisters, Brenda Walton Abney (Robert) of Hamilton, OH, Scottye Walton Hall of La Grange and Carol Ann Walton Louden (William) of La Grange; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews.

Iva Dean will be cremated. There will be no services at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to program of your choice. Acknowledgements may be mailed to Teresa Schneider, 3506 Potomac Drive, La Grange, KY 40031.



Published in The Oldham Era from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2020.