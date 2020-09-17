1/
Jack Thomas Kleier
Jack Thomas Kleier, 91
La Grange
Jack Thomas Kleier of La Grange passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Jack was a graduate of WKU, retired teacher and head football coach at Atherton HS and athletic director at Manual HS. He was also a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Bettie Hagan Kleier; sons, Michael Kleier and Frank Kleier. A graveside service was conducted Wednesday at Resthaven Cemetery.

Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
