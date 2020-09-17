Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack Thomas Kleier, 91

La Grange

Jack Thomas Kleier of La Grange passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Jack was a graduate of WKU, retired teacher and head football coach at Atherton HS and athletic director at Manual HS. He was also a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Bettie Hagan Kleier; sons, Michael Kleier and Frank Kleier. A graveside service was conducted Wednesday at Resthaven Cemetery.



