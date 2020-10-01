James Andrew Jackson "Jimmy" Roberts, Sr., 86

James Andrew Jackson "Jimmy" Roberts, Sr. 86, of La Grange, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 28 at Friendship Manor Rehabilitation Center in Pewee Valley. Mr. Roberts was born Nov. 13, 1933 in Smithfield, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Verna Mae Powell Roberts, his daughter Lynda Lucille Roberts, his father Raymond Roberts, his mother, Rosa Jane Kingston Roberts, and his two brothers, Roy Alexander Roberts and Jesse Lee Roberts.

He is survived by his five children, James Andrew Roberts, Jr. (Susan), Rosa Jane Roberts, Goldie Mae Roberts Roller (Danny), Barbara Kay Roberts Paul (Donald), and Leslee Janett Martin (Kevin). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Staci Leigh Roberts, John Daniel Roberts, Brian Erik Roberts, George Franzi, Goldie Rachael Roberts, Rebecca Harvey, Carolyn Webb, Tracy Len Vest, Julie Dale Vest Puckett, James Lewis Edward Lee Kochenour, Jordan Christina Martin, and Tyler Matthew Martin, as well as several great and great-great grandchildren.

Mr. Roberts lost both of his parents when he was 14 years old. He joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17. He was a tank driver stationed in Occupied Germany during the Korean War. His career was spent at National Distillers in Louisville, where he was a forklift driver.

Mr. Roberts was an outgoing man who never met a stranger. He was a proud father who always had a story to share about his time in Germany or about growing up in Henry County where his father was a sharecropper who worked for James "Jim" Jackson and his wife, Marguerite. Mr. Roberts kept to his farming roots, always raising a garden, and taking care of his horses, Lady, Senator, Basha and Jubilee, who were his pride and joy. He also loved his cows Matilda, Hilda and Heidi.

The family would like to thank the staff at Friendship Manor for their love and care.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 pm Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation from 11 am until service time on Saturday.

Memorial gifts may be made to Humane Society of Oldham County.



