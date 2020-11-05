James Corey Simpson, 49

Louisville

James Corey Simpson 49, of Louisville, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

He was employed by JEB Advertising.

Corey was born Nov. 26, 1970 at Mallory Taylor Hospital in La Grange, KY

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Alyson Cooper Simpson; daughter, Olivia Simpson; mother, Jacki Scott (Ben); father, Bobby Joe Simpson Sr.; siblings, Kelli Roy (Gene), John Douglas Simpson (Angi) and Bobby Joe Simpson Jr. (Kim); nieces and nephews, Eron, Travis, Chris, Jacob, Jared, Joerdan, Caleb, Luke and Gracie.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to Olivia's education fund.



Published in The Oldham Era from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2020.