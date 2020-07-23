James Harold Oldson, 93

La Grange

James Harold Oldson 93, of La Grange, left this life July 17, 2020. He was born March 4, 1927, to the late Robert C. and Mary B. Oldson.

Jimmie was a barber by trade and owner of Jimmie's Barber Shop in La Grange for many years. He was also employed by General Electric. He loved his fur babies, going to Daytona Beach, fishing and riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycles.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Nancye Jo; his children, Patricia Jo Spellman (Tom) and James Steven Oldson (Sally); grandchildren, Stephanie C. Farrish, Kellie Jo Spellman and Anthony Thomas Spellman; and great granddaughter, Reily Grace Farrish.

A Graveside Service was conducted Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Valley of Rest Cemetery in La Grange.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Humane Society or other animal welfare organizations.



Published in The Oldham Era from Jul. 23 to Jul. 30, 2020.