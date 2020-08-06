James "Jim" Lee McWilliams, 70
Pewee Valley
James "Jim" Lee McWilliams, 70, of Pewee Valley passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at home, with his brother and daughter by his side.
Jim was a fiercely loyal man, especially to his family. He was a dedicated father and grandfather "Bo" to his daughter, Jamie, and granddaughter, Tillie. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching old movies, cutting grass and gardening. Jim was a retired teacher and Property Valuation Administrator, licensed real estate broker, appraiser and owner of McWilliams Appraisal, Auction and Real Estate Company. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynda (Dick) McWilliams, mother, Matilda (Combs) McWilliams, and father, Joseph "Buddy" McWilliams. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jamie Lowery (Blake); granddaughter, Matilda "Tillie" Lowery; brother, Joe McWilliams; nieces, Jodi Wagner, Shannon Irwin and Erinn Foglesong; and extended family and many friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to their Hosparus nurse, Tasha, for her care and compassion to Jim and his family. A private memorial service will be held for family. Those who knew Jim know that he would rather give than receive. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.