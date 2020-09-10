James Lee "Jim" Thomas, 77

La Grange

James Lee "Jim" Thomas of La Grange passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He was born Sept. 20, 1942 in Louisville to the late William Henry and Emma Lucille (Korb) Thomas. Left to cherish the memory of Jim are his wife of 54 years; Donna Thomas, sons; Scott Thomas, Steve Thomas and Shane Thomas, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Jim's Life was held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home & Cremation Services Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 with burial at Valley of Rest in La Grange.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store