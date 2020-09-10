1/1
Janice Lee Evans
Janice Lee Evans, 88
Elizabethtown
Janice Lee Evans of Elizabethtown, KY passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at the Signature of North Hardin. Mrs. Evans was a self-employed hairdresser. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Morris Adams and Bob Evans; her
parents, Cecil and Goldia Hackworth; one sister, Joyce Mercer; two brothers, Curtis Hackworth and Harold Hackworth; and granddaughter, Lisa Adams. Survivors include one son, Doug Adams (Denise) of Elizabethtown, KY; four daughters, Judy Large (Kevin), of Elizabethtown, KY; Pam Sawyer (Alan) of La Grange, KY, Peggy Bowen (Chuck) of Hodgenville, KY, Hallee Parrish of Hodgenville, KY; nine grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services for Mrs. Evans were held Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove, KY with burial at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hosparus at P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42702-9900 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
At Funeral Home
SEP
9
Funeral
01:00 PM
At Funeral Home
