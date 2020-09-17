1/1
Jerry Dale Rankin
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Dale Rankin, 64
La Grange
Jerry Dale Rankin of La Grange, Kentucky passed away Sept. 11, 2020.
He was born to the late Mayfield and Mae (Harrod) Rankin Aug. 13, 1956 in La Grange, Kentucky.
Jerry was a retired Lieutenant for the Department of Corrections at the KY State Reformatory and Oldham County Detention Center, a member of the La Grange Fire Department, a KY Colonel, a member and Deacon at DeHaven Baptist Church and a member and chaplain of the FOP Lodge 62.
He is preceded in death by his daughter; LeeAnna Rankin, siblings; Betty Murphy, Alice Rankin, Rita Rankin, Debbie Gividen, Benny Rankin, Carl Rankin, Eddie Rankin and John Rankin.
Left to cherish the memory of Jerry are his wife of 42 years; Gail Burress Rankin, daughters; Jennifer Wilson and Jessica Powers (Phillip), grandchildren; Elizabeth Wilson and Hunter Griffin, siblings; Jimmy Rankin (Carolyn), Richard "Dip" Rankin (Judy), Andy Rankin (Cathy) and Barbara Simpson, extended family and friends.
A celebration of Jerry's life was held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 with burial at Sligo Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Jerry's name to WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
On behalf of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Order offers its deepest condolences and is proud of a life well lived by Colonel Rankin. Thank you for your service to the Commonwealth.

Sherry Crose, Executive Director
Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels
Sherry Crose
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved