Jerry Dale Rankin, 64

La Grange

Jerry Dale Rankin of La Grange, Kentucky passed away Sept. 11, 2020.

He was born to the late Mayfield and Mae (Harrod) Rankin Aug. 13, 1956 in La Grange, Kentucky.

Jerry was a retired Lieutenant for the Department of Corrections at the KY State Reformatory and Oldham County Detention Center, a member of the La Grange Fire Department, a KY Colonel, a member and Deacon at DeHaven Baptist Church and a member and chaplain of the FOP Lodge 62.

He is preceded in death by his daughter; LeeAnna Rankin, siblings; Betty Murphy, Alice Rankin, Rita Rankin, Debbie Gividen, Benny Rankin, Carl Rankin, Eddie Rankin and John Rankin.

Left to cherish the memory of Jerry are his wife of 42 years; Gail Burress Rankin, daughters; Jennifer Wilson and Jessica Powers (Phillip), grandchildren; Elizabeth Wilson and Hunter Griffin, siblings; Jimmy Rankin (Carolyn), Richard "Dip" Rankin (Judy), Andy Rankin (Cathy) and Barbara Simpson, extended family and friends.

A celebration of Jerry's life was held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 with burial at Sligo Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Jerry's name to WHAS Crusade for Children.



Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.