1/1
Jimmy David Jackson
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy David Jackson, 77
La Grange
Jimmy David Jackson, 77, passed away peacefully Oct. 29, 2020 in La Grange. He was born Nov. 7, 1942 in Central City Kentucky, the son of the late Thomas Jefferson Jackson and Lucille Ball. Jimmy enjoyed working on old cars and trucks and loved woodworking. Besides his loving wife of 56 years, Lula, he leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters; Lori Jackson and Benita (David) Jackson, son; Larry David Jackson (Paula), sisters; Anna Westmorland (Bobby) and Linda Bland (Sonny), grandchildren; Edward Benner, Gabriel Schmidt, David Smith and Nikki Smith, great grandchildren; Kenley Benner, Ethan, Nicholas Thomas, Brantley and Ryan Smith. He is preceded in death by his three brothers.
Published in The Oldham Era from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved