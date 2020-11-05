Jimmy David Jackson, 77

La Grange

Jimmy David Jackson, 77, passed away peacefully Oct. 29, 2020 in La Grange. He was born Nov. 7, 1942 in Central City Kentucky, the son of the late Thomas Jefferson Jackson and Lucille Ball. Jimmy enjoyed working on old cars and trucks and loved woodworking. Besides his loving wife of 56 years, Lula, he leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters; Lori Jackson and Benita (David) Jackson, son; Larry David Jackson (Paula), sisters; Anna Westmorland (Bobby) and Linda Bland (Sonny), grandchildren; Edward Benner, Gabriel Schmidt, David Smith and Nikki Smith, great grandchildren; Kenley Benner, Ethan, Nicholas Thomas, Brantley and Ryan Smith. He is preceded in death by his three brothers.



Published in The Oldham Era from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2020.