1/
Jimmy Dick Gray
1945 - 2020
Jimmy Dick Gray, 75
La Grange
Jimmy Dick Gray passed away Sept. 23, 2020. He was born to the late Carl and Maude Adele (Crabtree) Gray in Danville, KY Feb. 2, 1945. Jimmy loved working for Cedar Creek Farms for over 50 years. He is preceded in death by two brothers; Bennie and Carl Gray. Left to cherish the memory of Jimmy are his siblings; Sue Gray Snowden of La Grange, KY, Vernon Lee Gray of Eugene, OR and James Gray of Eugene, OR, and niece; Christine Ann Marie Gray. A Graveside Service will be held to Celebrate the Life of Jimmy at Valley of Rest Cemetery on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 3 pm.




Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 24 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
