Jimmy Ray Puckett, 67
Crestwood
Jimmy Ray Puckett 67, of Crestwood Kentucky passed away in the early morning hours of August 15th 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Jesse, mother Ora, siblings Luther, Charles, Minnie and Henry. His surviving family includes his brother Jesse (Katie), sister June, his children Christy (Chris), Robert (Beth), and Ginny (Ron), his grandchildren Katelyn, Sadie, Easton, Bryson, and his great grandchildren Luca and Mazie.
He was the life of the party, and a treasure to be around.
He will be cremated, with a celebration of his life to be held Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Falling Rock Park, 2201 Fendley Mill Road, La Grange. Bring a food dish if you wish. He was one of a kind and will be missed by many. Condolences can be made at www.stoessfuneralhome.com.