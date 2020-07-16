1/1
John Adam Powell
John Adam Powell, 36
La Grange
John Adam Powell, 36, of La Grange, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.
He attended Ballardsville Baptist Church and worked for Hobert Powell Excavating. Adam was very kind hearted, loved his nephew, dogs and four wheelers.
Preceding him in death were his father, Mark Powell; grandfather, Hobert Powell; grandmother, Wanda Hughes.
Survivors include his mother, Valerie Schaefer (Richard); sister, Ashley Powell; grandmother, Christine Powell; grandfather, Prentice Hughes; nephew, Colton Powell; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life was conducted Tuesday, July 14 at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to the Oldham County Humane Society or Oldham County Food Pantry.

Published in The Oldham Era from Jul. 16 to Jul. 23, 2020.
