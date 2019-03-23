Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John Clay Doty, age 82 of Bedford, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

He was born to the late L.T. Doty II and Pauline Morgan Doty in La Grange, Kentucky on January 8, 1937. John was a jack of all trades and in insurance sales.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother; L.T. Doty III.

Left to cherish the memory of John are his children; Dotty Doty Sparrow (Steve), John E. Doty (Allison), and Roger M. Doty (Wendy), six grandchildren; Adam Bird (Kim), Ally Bruce (Michael), Morgan Doty (Jill), Trent Doty, Madison Doty, and Jackson Doty, six great-grandchildren, and much loved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service was held for John at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 311 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:30pm with burial at Valley of Rest. Visitation was from 12:30 until the start of the service.

The family would like to acknowledge the special love and care for John that was given to him over the last five years at Robert E Lee Nursing and Rehab in New Albany, Indiana.

Memorial donations can be made in John's name to the .

Published in The Oldham Era on Mar. 23, 2019

