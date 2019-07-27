John "Jack" B. Kammer, age 91 of LaGrange, Kentucky passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.He was the son of late John W. and Florence Kamme and a U.S. Navy veteran serving until the end of WWII.
He is survived by his four children: Judy Bohannon, John J. Kammer, Jim Kammer, and Jeff Kammer.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11am with burial to follow at Valley of Rest. Visitation will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4-8pm with a prayer and Knights of Columbus service at 7pm.
Published in The Oldham Era on July 25, 2019