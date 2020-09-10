John Mount McRoberts Jr., 89

La Grange

John Mount McRoberts Jr. 89, of La Grange, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

He was a member of La Grange Baptist Church, a Deacon, member of Baptist Builders and loved to play guitar and sing gospel music. John was retired from General Electric and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Preceding him in death were his parents, John Mount Sr and Ruby McRoberts; daughter, Deborah Ann McRoberts; siblings, Robert McRoberts, Georgia Hampton, Jeanette Hoenemeyer, Peggy Teague and Douglas McRoberts.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Jean Husband McRoberts; sons, John Barry McRoberts (Pamela) and Stephen McRoberts (Tania); Sister, Lillian Gill; grandchildren; Justin, Jordan, Jessica, Jaylen, Jakobi, Jacob, Joshua, Josiah, Jeremiah, Jasmine, Jude, Jaden, Jackson, Jillian and Jubilee; and great grandson, Liam.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10 AM Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at La Grange Baptist Church with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 8 PM on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Church.

Memorials may be made to La Grange Baptist Church Music Department.



Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.