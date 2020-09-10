1/1
John Mount McRoberts Jr.
John Mount McRoberts Jr., 89
La Grange
John Mount McRoberts Jr. 89, of La Grange, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
He was a member of La Grange Baptist Church, a Deacon, member of Baptist Builders and loved to play guitar and sing gospel music. John was retired from General Electric and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John Mount Sr and Ruby McRoberts; daughter, Deborah Ann McRoberts; siblings, Robert McRoberts, Georgia Hampton, Jeanette Hoenemeyer, Peggy Teague and Douglas McRoberts.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Jean Husband McRoberts; sons, John Barry McRoberts (Pamela) and Stephen McRoberts (Tania); Sister, Lillian Gill; grandchildren; Justin, Jordan, Jessica, Jaylen, Jakobi, Jacob, Joshua, Josiah, Jeremiah, Jasmine, Jude, Jaden, Jackson, Jillian and Jubilee; and great grandson, Liam.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10 AM Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at La Grange Baptist Church with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 8 PM on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Church.
Memorials may be made to La Grange Baptist Church Music Department.
Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
LaGrange Baptist Church
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
LaGrange Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
