John Thomas Bensing
John Thomas Bensing, 66
Louisville
John Thomas Bensing, 66, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side Nov. 12, 2020. John was a loving husband of over 42 years to his beautiful wife Mary Vaughan Bensing (originally from Massachutes). John stole her heart as they were young adults on the campus of Murray Kentucky - where they both graduated. They moved to Louisville to start their career and family. Together they raised three children; Chris (Angela), Josh (Amanda) and his princess Jessica (Evan). He was a very proud Grumps (Grandfather) to his six amazing grandchildren, Cooper, Anna, Paige, Emmy, Elijah and Hunter.
John retired from education in the same school system that he started his Art career- in the Oldham County Schools where he taught Art for 31 years. He started at Crestwood Elementary, moved to Oldham County High and then wrapped up his teaching career at Camden Station Elementary. When you meet his past students, they share how they enjoyed their time with Mr.B in the art room. One of his former students said..."I'll remember you as the man who has made at least a thousand pieces of art and inspired thousands more, both from me and from everyone you taught."
John's thirst for education and his artistic inspirations were never quenched. He was an avid reader with many books ranging in all topics. He loved planting and raising orchids and his garden was always filled with the most unique flowers, full of beauty. He was a part of and eventually taught at the Louisville Writing Project. One of his passions and greatest gifts was his gift of words and his poetry. He wrote hundreds of poems and was very proud of his collection. John published a collection of his poems in a book called; "Under Cornflower Blue Skies". He loved taking pictures where he could bring people in to see what maybe wasn't so obvious. His gift of music was strong. One of his greatest joys was passing the love of fishing on to his children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Thomas and Delores Bensing.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring.
His family thanks his team of doctors that helped him through his journey. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Louisville Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or the Louisville Writing Project.
Published in The Oldham Era from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2020.
