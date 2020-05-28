John Wesley Siler, 84
Crestwood
John Wesley Siler, 84, of Crestwood, Kentucky passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
He was born July 15, 1935 to the late Robert and Virginia Siler in Compton, California.
Left to cherish John's memory are his wife of 41 years; Patsy Siler, children; Angela Jeffries and Denver James Clark.
A Funeral Service for John was held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home Friday, May 22, 2020 with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
Please leave online condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com
Published in The Oldham Era on May 28, 2020