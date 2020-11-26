Joseph Eugene Billings, 67
La Grange
Joseph Eugene Billings 67, of La Grange, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Preceding him in death were his father, Clayton Eugene Billings and brother, Theodore Allen Billings.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years Doris Kelley Billings; son Christopher Clayton Billings; mother, Barbara Riley; siblings, Roger Billings, Elizabeth Edens and Frances Decker; aunts, Rosalie Ashey and Nancy Chilton.
A private service will be held later with burial in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Point Pleasant Christian Church.
Published in The Oldham Era from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.