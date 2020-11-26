1/
Joseph Eugene Billings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Eugene Billings, 67
La Grange
Joseph Eugene Billings 67, of La Grange, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Preceding him in death were his father, Clayton Eugene Billings and brother, Theodore Allen Billings.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years Doris Kelley Billings; son Christopher Clayton Billings; mother, Barbara Riley; siblings, Roger Billings, Elizabeth Edens and Frances Decker; aunts, Rosalie Ashey and Nancy Chilton.
A private service will be held later with burial in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Point Pleasant Christian Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oldham Era from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved