Joyce Ann "Jo" Flack
Joyce "Jo" Ann Flack 68, of Crestwood, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. She was a retired EMT for Yellow Ambulance. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Flack; two infant sisters. Survivors include her father, Lester Flack; sister, Margaret Irene Chilton; nephew, Johnny Jolly; two great nephews; and her special dog, Tipper. A funeral service was conducted Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral home with burial at Valley of Rest Cemetery.

Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 3 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
