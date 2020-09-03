Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce "Jo" Ann Flack, 68

Crestwood

Joyce "Jo" Ann Flack 68, of Crestwood, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. She was a retired EMT for Yellow Ambulance. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Flack; two infant sisters. Survivors include her father, Lester Flack; sister, Margaret Irene Chilton; nephew, Johnny Jolly; two great nephews; and her special dog, Tipper. A funeral service was conducted Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral home with burial at Valley of Rest Cemetery.



