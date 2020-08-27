June Etta St. Clair, 77

La Grange

June Etta St. Clair passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 after a valiant battle with COVID19. She was born to the late Garnett Barker Sr. and Hattie Frances (Dawson) Morgan on September 4, 1942 in La Grange, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Durell St. Clair Jr. Left to cherish the memory of June are children Durell Travis St. Clair, Mindy St. Clair and Holly Hamilton.

A private Celebration of June's Life was held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, Kentucky.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store