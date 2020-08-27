1/
June Etta St. Clair
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Etta St. Clair, 77
La Grange
June Etta St. Clair passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 after a valiant battle with COVID19. She was born to the late Garnett Barker Sr. and Hattie Frances (Dawson) Morgan on September 4, 1942 in La Grange, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Durell St. Clair Jr. Left to cherish the memory of June are children Durell Travis St. Clair, Mindy St. Clair and Holly Hamilton.
A private Celebration of June's Life was held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, Kentucky.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oldham Era from Aug. 27 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved