Juwone Demilo Doleman, 23

La Grange

Juwone Demilo Doleman 23, of La Grange, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

Survivors include his children; Ariana Doleman and Brayden Doleman; mother of his children, Katelynn Bader; mother, Annette Doleman; and father, Jerry Beach.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 PM on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation on Saturday from 11 AM until 1 PM on Saturday.



