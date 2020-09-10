1/
Juwone Demilo Doleman
Juwone Demilo Doleman, 23
La Grange
Juwone Demilo Doleman 23, of La Grange, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Survivors include his children; Ariana Doleman and Brayden Doleman; mother of his children, Katelynn Bader; mother, Annette Doleman; and father, Jerry Beach.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 PM on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation on Saturday from 11 AM until 1 PM on Saturday.

Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
