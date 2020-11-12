1/1
Kathy Jean (Loveless) Ridener
1958 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Jean (Loveless) Ridener, 61
Oldham County
Kathy Jean (Loveless) Ridener passed away Sept. 14, 2020. She was born Nov. 15, 1958 to Hobert and Ann Loveless in Crestwood. Kathy was proceeded in death by mother; Ann, brother; JR, and daughter; Beth Ann. She left behind her father; Hobert, brother; Terry (Sandy), sisters; Jody, Sherry and Susan, her daughter; Hope Tennill (Jay), son; Shawn Whittaker (Bonna), six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, four nieces, one nephew and many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.
Kathy loved creating gardens and tending them. She will always be missed and never forgotten.
Published in The Oldham Era from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved