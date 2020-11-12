Kathy Jean (Loveless) Ridener, 61

Oldham County

Kathy Jean (Loveless) Ridener passed away Sept. 14, 2020. She was born Nov. 15, 1958 to Hobert and Ann Loveless in Crestwood. Kathy was proceeded in death by mother; Ann, brother; JR, and daughter; Beth Ann. She left behind her father; Hobert, brother; Terry (Sandy), sisters; Jody, Sherry and Susan, her daughter; Hope Tennill (Jay), son; Shawn Whittaker (Bonna), six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, four nieces, one nephew and many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.

Kathy loved creating gardens and tending them. She will always be missed and never forgotten.



Published in The Oldham Era from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.