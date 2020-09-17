1/1
Keith Mahurin
1935 - 2020
Keith Mahurin, 85
Crestwood
Keith Mahurin, 85 joined his heavenly Father Sept. 15th, 2020. He was born Sept. 2nd, 1935, the son of Ballard and Hazel Mahurin. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, his son Eddie Mahurin and grandson, Kevin Mahurin. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Shirley and his children; Vickie Pike (Tommy), Nancy Sisson (Eric), Tony Kinney, and Tara Mudd (Kevin); grandchildren; Rachael, Alek, Mathew, Gregory, Jake, Lauren, Kristin and Brayden; four great-grandchildren and his brother Terry Mahurin (Peggy) of Morgan Hill, CA. Keith graduated from the University of Louisville but was an avid University of Kentucky fan. He worked for the General Electric Company for 36 years and returned after retirement to work as a contractor until his 80th year at which time he said that was long enough! Keith had several interests and hobbies. He was a Kentucky colonel and active member of Ashland Oldham County Church and a retired deacon. He volunteered and was treasurer for the Oldham/Trimble Builders Association, the treasurer of Good News Homes and was president of Woodsboro HOA for 20 plus years. Keith enjoyed gardening, tending his lawn and traveling with Shirley. Keith was a family man who loved summer vacations at the beach or State Parks, and Saturday night dinners with family. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Good News Homes or Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center in La Grange, Ky. Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 19th at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood.
Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 17 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
