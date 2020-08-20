Kristopher "Kris" Ray Landers, 49
La Grange
Kristopher "Kris" Ray Landers, 49, of La Grange, KY passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.
Kris was born June 8, 1971 to the late Daniel Ray and Mary Ann (Ferguson) Landers in Louisville, KY.
Kris was loved and a special friend to many. He was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church, active with the La Grange Fire and Rescue Department since 1976, the 2013 Oldham County Day Grand Marshal and sat on the Oldham County Football Bench as their inspirational and motivational Coach since 1992. Kris was an avid UK and Elvis fan.
Left to cherish the memory of Kris are his sister; Kim Cox (James "Bo"), uncle; Joe Ferguson (Marilyn), Nephew; James Raymond Cox, Niece; Shannon Howell (Jim), great-nieces and nephews; Christopher Cox, Brayden Howell and Chase Howell, many cousins, extended family and numerous special friends.
A Celebration of Kris's Life will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Noon with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville, KY. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 11-8 and Tuesday from 10am until the start of the service at the funeral home.
Those coming to pay their respects to Kris will need to enter the front door of the funeral home and exit the back door under the carport. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
