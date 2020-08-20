1/1
Kristopher Ray Landers
1971 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristopher "Kris" Ray Landers, 49
La Grange
Kristopher "Kris" Ray Landers, 49, of La Grange, KY passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.
Kris was born June 8, 1971 to the late Daniel Ray and Mary Ann (Ferguson) Landers in Louisville, KY.
Kris was loved and a special friend to many. He was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church, active with the La Grange Fire and Rescue Department since 1976, the 2013 Oldham County Day Grand Marshal and sat on the Oldham County Football Bench as their inspirational and motivational Coach since 1992. Kris was an avid UK and Elvis fan.
Left to cherish the memory of Kris are his sister; Kim Cox (James "Bo"), uncle; Joe Ferguson (Marilyn), Nephew; James Raymond Cox, Niece; Shannon Howell (Jim), great-nieces and nephews; Christopher Cox, Brayden Howell and Chase Howell, many cousins, extended family and numerous special friends.
A Celebration of Kris's Life will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Noon with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville, KY. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 11-8 and Tuesday from 10am until the start of the service at the funeral home.
Those coming to pay their respects to Kris will need to enter the front door of the funeral home and exit the back door under the carport. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Please leave online condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oldham Era from Aug. 20 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
11:00 - 08:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
AUG
25
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved