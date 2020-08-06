I am so very very sorry. I’ve known Laura since she was young and she was always the same - as beautiful on the inside as the outside. She made everyone she was around just feel “better” by being with her. She was never without that sweet smile that lit up her entire face. What a joy she was. Praying for each of you at this time for comfort, for strength, for patience, and for peace. With much love and deepest sympathy

Lesa & Sam Seifert

Friend