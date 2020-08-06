1/1
Laura Crouch Mason
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Crouch Mason, 54
La Grange
Laura Crouch Mason, 54, of La Grange, Kentucky passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.
She was born to the late William C and Joyce (Tallman) Crouch October 30, 1965 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Laura was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Left to cherish the memory of Laura are her husband of 33 years; Mike Mason, children; Courtney Combs (Wesley), Brandon Mason (Brittany), Tyler Lee Mason (Amber) and Caitlynn Joyce Mason, grandchildren; Jackson Combs, Charlie Combs, Dylan Combs, Presley Roeckel and Iris Mason, brother; William Martin Crouch (Melissa), extended family and friends.
A Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 am with burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, Kentucky.
Memorial donations can be made in Laura's name to American Cancer Society. Please leave your online condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oldham Era from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
August 5, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 4, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 4, 2020
My deepest condolences. I met Laura through the Oldham County School system. She always was a ray of sunshine.
IDA FRENCH
Friend
August 4, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 4, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Fred Lape
August 4, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jennifer Mintman
August 4, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Isabell Isenhart
August 4, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Teres Hughes
August 4, 2020
I am so very very sorry. I’ve known Laura since she was young and she was always the same - as beautiful on the inside as the outside. She made everyone she was around just feel “better” by being with her. She was never without that sweet smile that lit up her entire face. What a joy she was. Praying for each of you at this time for comfort, for strength, for patience, and for peace. With much love and deepest sympathy
Lesa & Sam Seifert
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved