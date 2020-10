Or Copy this URL to Share

Lauren L. Buchert, 74

Pewee Valley

Lauren L. Buchert 74, of Pewee Valley, passed away peacefully Oct. 19th, 2020.

Lauren loved to read and make jewelry.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years; Grant R. Buchert, son; David G. Buchert, two brothers; Alan Loftin(Kitty), Thomas Loftin and sister; Andra Loftin. Lauren will be laid to rest in the Council Family Cemetery in Crawfordville Florida at a later date.



