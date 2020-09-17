Lawrence M. Tudor

La Grange

Lawrence M. Tudor passed away peacefully at home Sept. 3, 2020.

He was born Dec. 21, 1931 in Bloomington, IL to his late parents, Stephen and Garnett Tudor.

He was a graduate of Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa.

Lawrence was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in the US Army.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Priscilla, son; Lawrence Michael (Sylvia); granddaughters, Kristina and Julianne; two great-grandsons, Max and Remy; and brother, Charles Tudor.

Two brothers, Kenneth and Stephen; preceded him in death.

He was an avid reader and loved gardening.

The family would like to thank the Hosparus Health team and especially his nurse, Tasha, for their loving care; also their thoughtful neighbors, especially Harold and Juanita Bradly and Murrel and Darlene Lucas for their invaluable help.

As requested by Lawrence; cremation was chosen and private burial.



Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.