Lea Ann Ferring Kamer, 59

Shelbyville

Lea Ann Ferring Kamer of Shelbyville passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

She was a member of Dover Baptist Church. Lea Ann was an office manager for Fox 41, 32 WLKY, WBKI, Baptist East Hospital and Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Jimmie and Charlotte Ann Ferring; nephew, Jay Baker.

Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Donald "Donnie" Kamer; children, Brian Turner (Michelle) and Jennifer Turner; grandchildren, Dallas Bell, Addy Turner and Gabe Turner; Sisters, Karen Ferring, Terri Turner (David) and Beth Welch (Bill).

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10 AM Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hosparus.



Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.